“The day came sooner than I expected” – Phetjeeja on rare opportunity to challenge Anissa Meksen for kickboxing crown

Thai phenom ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja knew that one day she would be competing for a ONE Championship world title. But what she didn’t know is that the opportunity would come sooner than she expected.

Phetjeeja is one of the most explosive fighters in ONE Championship. The ONE Friday Fights alumni has put together four straight wins under the ONE banner, all thrilling knockout victories which have earned her a fearsome reputation in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

However, when she steps back in the ring this weekend, it will be against her toughest opponent yet.

Phetjeeja is set to face multiple-time kickboxing world champion ‘C18’ Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22nd.

The winner will be crowned the ONE interim women’s kickboxing world champion.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Phetjeeja commented on her chance to become a ONE world titleholder.

‘The Queen’ said:

“This is my first time in kickboxing since I joined ONE. At first, I planned to fight in Muay Thai for a while. And someday I would have loved to take part in kickboxing because there are many great female kickboxers in the atomweight division. But that day came sooner than I expected.”

‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja and Anissa Meksen look to set up a unification bout with Janet Todd

Of course, the winner of this highly anticipated showdown between ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja and ‘C18’ Anissa Meksen will likely go on to face American star Janet ‘JT’ Todd in a ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world championship unification bout.

Phetjeeja hopes she can put on the performance of a lifetime and beat Meksen to earn her shot at immortality.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.