“I have to go all out” - Phetjeeja working ‘really hard’ to leave no stone unturned against Anissa Meksen

Thai striking sensation and fan-favorite ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja is headed into the most significant fight of her young career thus far, and she is making sure to leave no stone unturned in her preparations.

After all, the woman she is up against certainly needs no introduction, and is considered by many to be the pound-for-pound best female kickboxer on the planet.

When faced with a tough opponent, it’s a given that training has to be on another level in order to ensure victory. That's why Phetjeeja says she has given it her all in the gym, and that she’s now physically and mentally prepared to throw down.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Phetjeeja assured fans that she has covered all the bases and is ready to put on a show.

‘The Queen’ said:

“I worked really hard. When my fight comes, I have to train as hard as possible to make sure I can do my best in the ring. I have to go all out with my training, in everything like discipline, eating, sleeping, everything.”

Phetjeeja is going to need to showcase her entire arsenal if she plans on defeating her next opponent.

‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja takes on Anissa Meksen for ONE Championship gold

At just 21-years of age, Thai superstar ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja is on the cusp of capturing ONE Championship gold. All she needs is a flawless performance against a legendary opponent to get there.

Phetjeeja is set to face multiple-time kickboxing world champion Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22nd.

The winner will be crowned the ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.