“I don’t think I’m slower” – Phetjeeja unfazed by Anissa Meksen’s signature speed as interim world title fight looms

Muay Thai phenom 'The Queen' Phetjeeja remains unbothered by her upcoming opponent's vaunted physical gifts and world championship pedigree.

Phetjeeja is set to lock horns with multiple-time kickboxing world champion and pound-for-pound great 'C18' Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22nd.

The winner will be crowned the ONE interim women's atomweight kickboxing world champion.

Due to Meksen's incredible championship pedigree, many view the 21-year-old Phetjeeja as the odds-on underdog heading into this matchup. But 'The Queen' sees the fight going otherwise and believes there are many things in her favor, including having superior speed.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Phetjeeja talked about matching Meksen strike-for-strike and seeing who the faster striker is. 'The Queen' said:

“Meksen might be very fast, a tough fighter to fight with, but we are trying to find a way to deal with that. My training has been focused on increasing my speed. I don’t think I’m slower than her in terms of speed because I used to be a boxer.”

Phetjeeja - Anissa Meksen winner to book date with reigning queen Janet Todd

Whoever wins the upcoming showdown between 'The Queen' Phetjeeja and French-Algerian superstar 'C18' Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46 will go on to face reigning ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet 'JT' Todd in a world title unification bout.

The women's kickboxing throne hangs in the balance, and it will have a major shakeup this Friday night.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website to learn how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.