"My little sister can do that" - Aljamain Sterling explains how MMA fighters would benefit from cutting ties with their managers

Aljamain Sterling parted ways with his management team in November of 2022, citing outdated practices in mixed martial arts management. The No.1-ranked bantamweight recently doubled down on those thoughts, advising mixed martial artists to part ways with their management.

Speaking to MMA Junkie at the World MMA Awards, 'Funk Master' stated:

"Behind the scenes, I've tried talking some sense into these guys. I'm not trying to piss anybody off, like I said, but there's a lot of fighters that do not need to have management because those managers are not doing anything for those guys to elevate their careers, respectfully. Some of these guys do good work, but some of these guys don't. If it's only answer the phone, 'Hey, this is the opponent.' What do I need you for?"

He continued:

"What am I actually paying you a chunk of my money when that money could be used for my coaches, extra hotel rooms, extra flights, car service, whatever you need to actually feel like a professional athlete, or recovery and things like that. Instead we're paying it to a guy who's answering the phone and is telling me, 'This is your opponent.' My little sister can do that... If you're gonna be a manager, all I'm saying is - managers, manage the career, not your pockets."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments on mixed martial arts managers below:

Expand Tweet

Having parted ways with the management team in 2022, it appears that the former bantamweight champion has not brought on new management. After losing the title to Sean O'Malley, who has also revealed that he does not utilize a manager, at UFC 292, Sterling will make his return to the octagon against Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout at UFC 300.

What did Aljamain Sterling say about his decision to part ways with his management team?

Following his decision to part ways with his management team, Aljamain Sterling opened up about the move. Speaking on his YouTube channel, FunkMasterMMA, the No.1-ranked bantamweight stated:

"I just think the policy that the way that these managers have been doing things - the whole 10 percent thing and negotiating one time on our behalf. There's just a couple things that I think are very, very old school.

He added:

"I do think these are also things that need to be looked at and can be tweaked, maybe on a client-by-client basis. I'm not telling anyone how to do their job. But I do know we go in there and we fight very, very hard. We train very, very hard. And money that's paid out needs to be earned. And I think that's the most politically correct way I could put it."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments on leaving his previous management team below (starting at the 1:48 mark):

Sterling's decision came in the midst of his run as bantamweight champion. He announced the split from his management team less than a month after his second title defense, when he defeated T.J. Dillashaw via second-round TKO at UFC 280.