“My mentality is to adapt and overcome” - Denice Zamboanga bares her mindset heading into Noelle Grandjean clash

Though she's going into a fight with a short-notice opponent, Denice Zamboanga is nonetheless confident in her ability to adapt to any situation and overcome every obstacle en route to a victory.

'The Menace' will look to do exactly that when she seeks her third-straight win inside the Circle on Friday, June 7 at ONE 167.

Emanating from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, the No.2-ranked atomweight MMA contender was originally scheduled to challenge reigning atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex. Sadly, Stamp was forced to bow out of the bout after suffering an injury while training.

Instead, the Filipina will go toe-to-toe with Thai-French standout Noelle Grandjean.

Offering some insight into her mindset going into fight night, Denice Zamboanga is confident in her ability to adapt to the situation and add another big win to her resume, no matter who stands across from her inside the Circle.

“It’s definitely challenging to face a different opponent so close to the fight, but I’m focused and ready," she told ONE Championship. "My mentality is to adapt and overcome."

Noelle Grandjean gunning for the upset against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167

Stepping in on short notice, Noelle Grandjean will be competing for the second time in just four weeks after going three rounds against undefeated Japanese MMA sensation Chihiro Sawada at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3.

Overall, 'Lil Monkey' is 5-2 in mixed martial arts, but a mere 2-2 under the ONE banner, alternating wins and losses in her first four outings. She got started on the right foot with a win over MMA prospect Lea Bivins at ONE on Prime Video 3, but failed to capitalize on the momentum, suffering a submission loss to So Yul Kim in the second round of their ONE Friday Fights 28 scrap.

She followed that up with a win over Victoria Souza — also competing at ONE 167 — and a loss to the aforementioned Sawada.

Who leaves The Land of Smiles with another big win on their resume, will it be Denice Zamboanga or Grandjean?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.