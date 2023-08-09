"My mind was racing" - Terence Crawford shares crucial advice he received from teammate before Errol Spence Jr. fight

Terence Crawford was calm and composed in the ring against Errol Spence Jr. on his way to handing 'The Truth' his first-ever defeat several weeks ago.

'Bud' put on the performance of his career against his toughest opponent yet, and Crawford has now shared crucial advice he received before walking out to face Spence Jr. that helped shift his mindset into the right place.

Terence Crawford's longtime teammate, and one of boxing's most promising talents, Shakur Stevenson, was the man to help narrow the focus of 'Bud' backstage.

According to Crawford, he wanted to go out and "fight" Errol Spence Jr.. But Stevenson corrected his teammate, telling him to "box" his opponent instead. The simple but effective advice ultimately helped shape history, as Terence Crawford put on an iconic performance.

'Bud' appeared on Shawn Porter's podcast, The Porter Way, where he said the following:

"In my mind, I wanted to fight. I wanted to fight. But given the circumstances, [Errol Spence Jr.] hasn't had anybody that's got the confidence to go out there, or even the skills, to say, 'Alright, let me see how you're gonna take a punch to the chin. Let me see how you're gonna take a punch to the body, let me see how you're gonna react when you can't bully someone around. My mind was racing a little bit, and I was like, 'How should I come out?' And they was like, 'Man just come out boxing. That's it. Come out boxing, using you're jab. You've got one of the best jabs.'"

Watch the interview below from 5:55:

Terence Crawford's trainer shares thoughts on rumors of Errol Spence Jr. being weight drained

Errol Spence Jr. tasted defeat for the first time in his illustrious career against Terence Crawford several weeks ago. The fight was surprisingly one-sided, with many fans expecting a competitive contest.

The nature of the fight led to rumors that a brutal weight cut had hampered Spence Jr.. 'The Truth' is regarded as a large welterweight (147 pound) boxer and has subsequently announced his move to 154 pounds.

Terence Crawford's trainer, Brian McIntyre, responded to rumors that Errol Spence Jr. was weight drained, which affected his performance. McIntyre said this:

"That's not our fault. He signed the contract for 147 [pounds], he's been fighting at 147, and that's what he signed up for. That's not our fault, we have no blame for that"

Watch the interview below: