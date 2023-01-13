After waiting nearly a year for his shot at the world championship, Chingiz Allazov is more than ready for his fight on Friday night. The Belarusian fighter rose to No.1 contender status after winning the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix last year.

Culminating at ONE X this past March, ‘Chinga’ defeated Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong via a unanimous decision to be crowned the winner. On the same night, Superbon Singha Mawynn defended the featherweight kickboxing world championship, setting up a showdown between the two that has been scheduled and postponed several times.

At ONE Fight Night 6, Chingiz Allazov will finally get his chance to dethrone Superbon as the world champion and pound-for-pound No.1 fighter in the sport. In an interview with SCMP MMA, he spoke about how the delays haven’t changed his preparations as he had remained focused on the task at hand:

“You know, this is extra time, but for a long time I prepared. I have my game plan, we have a game plan as a team. My mind is ready for this fight, you know. But now is the final time. We prepare our mentality and the game plan more and we focus.”

Watch the full interview below:

Chingiz Allazov praises Superbon but says he will not want to trade strikes

Chingiz Allazov is well aware of the dangers that Superbon Singha Mawynn presents. With nearly a year to prepare for his shot at the Thai star’s featherweight world championship, Allazov knows all about the defending champion.

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see the ONE kickboxing featherweight world title battle between Superbon and Chingiz Allazov on ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video main event. The January 13 (US primetime) fight card will be live and free to watch for North American fans with a Prime Video subscription.

With wins over the likes of Marat Grigorian, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, among others, it would be impossible for ‘Chinga’ not to respect Superbon. In an interview with ONE Championship, he praised the pound-for-pound kickboxing great:

"[Superbon] really is one of the best strikers in the world. He has good kicks, he has good knees, he has good distance, high kick. There's no problem, but all Thai fighters have this pressure in their fights. Maybe he won't do this."

The 29-year-old Allazov, however, expressed that Superbon would be nervous to trade strikes against him:

“He doesn’t like punching. He doesn’t like real fights, you know? He has this clever game plan. He has kicks, kicks, kicks, and after that, maybe he would like the fight."

Last year, Allazov was able to capture the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix title in his signature exciting fashion. He is a dream to watch with his aggressive flurries and how much excitement he brings to the table.

Poll : 0 votes