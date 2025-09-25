“My mindset hasn’t changed” - Takeru confident of victory despite back against the wall at ONE 173

Japanese kickboxing icon ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa remains confident he will rise to the top of the stack in ONE Championship despite suffering some heartbreaking setbacks in the world’s largest martial arts organization, particularly in his previous two appearances on home soil.Now, the 34-year-old former multi-time K-1 champion will face aggressive Canadian striker ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, and will seek to end his recent struggles in front of his passionate hometown fans. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTakeru's recent disappointments have added extra motivation for him to continue with his legendary career, and he is looking to make a statement the next time he’s on Japanese soil.When asked if recent losses in Japan have affected his mindset, Takeru told ONE Championship:&quot;My mindset hasn't changed. Whether it's in Japan or overseas, every fight is the same. But since I haven't been able to win in Japan lately, I really want to show the fans here a victory this time.&quot;Nevertheless, Takeru is coming to put on a show for all of his supporters, and he can’t wait to step back into the Circle for his next fight.Takeru Segawa says he’s fixed lingering issues in his game‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa has had mixed results since joining ONE Championship, but the 34-year-old says he has addressed those issues and is now ready to show fans his best form.He told ONE:“After my last fight, I realized the parts of my game and body condition that weren't working. I couldn't move the way I used to. I've spent the last several months fixing those areas, and I feel ready now.”ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will go down live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 16.North American fans can check local listings for how to watch the show live, or head to onefc.com for more information.