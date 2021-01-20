'My mother is the most precious thing I have left' - Khabib Nurmagomedov shuts down comeback talk

In a recent interview with a Russian media outlet, Khabib Nurmagomedov has shut the doors on any possibility of making a comeback in the UFC.

The undefeated Russian stressed that his mother is the most precious thing he has left and doesn't want to break the promise he's made to her about not competing again.

Earlier this week, UFC president Dana White claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov might make a stunning return to the UFC to face any of the four fighters competing in the co-main and main events of the upcoming UFC 257 pay-per-view.

White said that a truly spectacular performance by any of the four fighters mentioned above is likely to convince The Eagle to return to the Octagon.

However, in a recently released interview with Russian media outlet Sport24ru, Khabib Nurmagomedov made it clear that he doesn't have the hunger to compete anymore.

Kha further stated that he has a lot of ventures planned for the future, and competing in the UFC isn't one of them.

"Let's start with what drives people. Hunger? There must be some motivation. You know, I have been in this sport for so many years, I have been doing this all my life. I have achieved almost everything in this sport and there isn't someone who I'd like to fight now. I know that there are many fighters who would like to earn money, who strive for something, what should I do?"

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals what keeps him busy following retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov stated that he has to take care of his own MMA promotion, The Eagle Fighting Championship, which is set to hold events throughout Russia and Abu Dhabi.

He also has other business ventures to attend to and several other projects in the pipeline. Khabib said that competing again professionally isn't something he really wishes to do and trains for his own pleasure.

Advertisement

Possibly revealing why he will never set foot inside the Octagon again, Khabib concluded by saying that he doesn't wish to break the promise he made to his mother about not competing after UFC 254.

"My mother is the most precious thing I have left. Come on, you won't push me to do things that disappoint my mother."