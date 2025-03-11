“My power destroys them” - Marat Grigorian says his mind-numbing KO prowess is the greatest equalizer in kickboxing

Armenian kickboxing star Marat Grigorian takes pride in his knockout prowess, which he touts as making a huge difference in the success he is having.

He spoke about it in an interview with fellow kickboxer Masato Kobayashi on the latter's YouTube channel ahead of his scheduled return to action later this month in Japan.

The 33-year-old Hemmers Gym standout highlighted how his KO power allows him to take on any opponent, saying:

"Also, I have a lot of power. That power also makes a lot of difference. Whether my opponent is kind of strong or very good, my power destroys them."

Check out the full interview below:

Marat Grigorian has over 60 victories in his kickboxing career spanning nearly two decades. In ONE Championship, his home for the last five years, he has established himself as a steady force in the featherweight lane, having vied for the world title a couple of times already.

Marat Grigorian returns at ONE 172

Marat Grigorian continues with his ONE Championship journey when he returns to action in the promotion's marquee live on-ground event in Japan later this month.

Grigorian is part of the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena, battling Japanese Kaito Ono in a featherweight kickboxing match.

Grigorian is seeking to make it two victories in a row after bouncing back with a knockout victory over Moroccan Abdelali Zahidi in his last match back in December.

Meanwhile, out to foil his bid is ONE-debuting Ono, who will be defending home turf, banking on his extensive experience and steady success in the Japanese kickboxing scene.

The Grigorian-Ono match is one of eight topnotch kickboxing matches on tap at ONE 172, which is headlined by the long-awaited flyweight kickboxing showdown between martial arts superstars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang marks the return of ONE Championship to the "Land of the Rising Sun" for the second straight year and is available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

