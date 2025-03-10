“We are going to get used to it” - Marat Grigorian on the lookout for Kaito Ono’s signature calf kicks in ONE 172 clash

Multi-time kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian knows all too well that Japanese fighters are best known for their crippling calf kicks.

That said, the Hemmers Gym standout expects his next opponent, Kaito Ono, to launch an assault on his legs when they share the Circle at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang.

The 33-year-old veteran will welcome the Japanese striker to the home of martial arts on March 23 at Saitama Super Arena in a three-round featherweight kickboxing battle.

Appearing in an interview on Masato Kobayashi’s YouTube channel, Grigorian discussed Kaito's best weapon and the preparations he's been making ahead of their showdown.

"Of course, I’ve trained for that. Calf kicks are really difficult to block. It’s very painful when it hits. But we’re training for it, and we are going to get used to it."

The ultra-aggressive Marat Grigorian loves to push forward and imposes a grueling pace to break his hapless foes. The Armenian legend is a master of taking fights in close quarters and brutalizing his foes with his heavy hands.

However, the Grigorian must be wary of taking hits from Kaito, who will look to slow him down by battering his calf.

Here's Marat Grigorian's interview in its entirety:

Marat Grigorian hopes Kaito Ono indulges him in a firefight

Marat Grigorian literally never backs down from any challenge. The multi-time featherweight kickboxing world title challenger only knows one way to fight- which is to aggressively enter the line of fire like a madman.

Unfortunately, only a few fighters have willingly gone toe-to-toe with Grigorian since most of his opponents refuse to fight at his pace.

The three-time Glory Kickboxing World Champion hopes Kaito will be different and give him the war he's been yearning for at ONE 172. Grigorian said in the same interview:

"When I'm fighting, I always have this in mind - we need to give the fans a show. We need to give them what they really want. That's a real fight. This is what I want in this fight."

