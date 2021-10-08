"My respect to Dan for taking this" - Islam Makhachev praises Dan Hooker for accepting short-notice fight, promises to sell all tickets at UFC 267

Islam Makhachev has sent a message to Dan Hooker ahead of their UFC 267 clash.

Makhachev wrote on Twitter that Hooker had earned his respect for taking the fight on short notice. However, the Russian assured that he will be the one selling all the tickets.

Islam Makhachev boasted about his drawing power and claimed himself to be the main attraction in his lightweight showdown against 'The Hangman'.

Here's what Islam Makhachev wrote on Twitter:

"My Respect to Dan for taking this fight. I'm gonna sell all the tickets for you this time mate @danthehangman"

Off the back of his incredible win at UFC 266, Dan Hooker is set to fight just one month later. 'The Hangman' defeated Nasrat Haqparast in an incredible outing in Las Vegas. Just days removed from the pay-per-view, Hooker agreed to replace Rafael dos Anjos for UFC 267.

'RDA' was forced to withdraw from the fight through injury. The former UFC lightweight champion has had his fair share of issues with Makhachev and surely would've wanted to settle things inside the octagon.

However, Hooker himself is quite the challenge for Makhachev. Many even believe the New Zealander will be a tougher test for Khabib Nurmagomedov's long-time friend and teammate.

Islam Makhachev will hope to add another impressive victory to his resume

At UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, Islam Makhachev's goal will be to add another big win to his resume. The Russian has been undefeated in the UFC since 2015 and a win over Hooker will be the biggest of his career so far.

A victory over Hooker would get Islam Makhachev a step closer to a title shot. Khabib believes that the 30-year-old is a future UFC lightweight champion and will hold the same belt 'The Eagle' himself once held.

The retired legend also believes that Islam Makhachev will likely have to beat Dustin Poirier in order to win the 155-pound gold.

