ONE Championship newcomer Alex Roberts has the extremely tall task of trying to to end the long-standing reign of ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia when they share the ring at ONE Fight Night 17.

Their bout then will be for the inaugural ONE heavyweight kickboxing world championship, and Roberts will be leaning heavily on the support that his family has given him through the years.

Roberts expounded on it during an interview with ONE Championship:

"My family all thought it was a pretty natural progression. My parents were a little bit worried about me. They still are. So, they don’t actually come to the flights because they can’t bear to see it.

"But they’re always there supporting at home. My sisters and the rest of my family have all been great. They come to every fight.”

What Alex Roberts believes to be his greatest asset against Roman Kryklia

'The Viking' will attempt to do what no other man has been able to do in over five years and beat Kryklia at his own game.

Fans have already expressed their worries about predicting an outright winner since both men have had great runs of form in recent memory, with Kryklia beating Iraj Azizpour via TKO in November 2022. Roberts, for his part, recently won the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai title.

Standing in Alex Roberts' ultimate goal of clearing out the division and retiring on top is Kryklia, who will look to have his way come fight night.

ONE Fight Night 17 is available live on US Primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.