“My standup is still my best” - Stamp Fairtex says her aggressive striking background forces opponents to shift training styles

Stamp Fairtex’s impact on her opponents begins not in the cage but off of it.

The reigning ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion is one of the most devastating strikers in the sport, and she believes her extensive Muay Thai background forces her opponent to change their fighting styles.

In an interview with the New York Post, Stamp detailed how her opponents would try to focus on grappling to neutralize her otherworldly striking.

Stamp said:

“So like most of my opponents know that my standup is still my best, so they'll still sort of develop their ground game and focus on that, of course.”

While she’s now turned her entire focus on MMA, Stamp started her professional career in the striking arts, and the Thai megastar once held the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles.

She first captured the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title when she beat Chuang Kai Ting via unanimous decision at ONE: Kingdom of Heroes in October 2018. She reached double-champ status four months later when she held off Janet Todd for the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title.

Watch Stamp's entire interview below:

Relive Stamp’s historic world title win over Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14

Becoming a world champion is a grand achievement for anyone, but doing it three times over is just madness.

Well, Stamp completed a hat trick when she knocked out Ham Seo Hee this past September at ONE Fight Night 14 to become the undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion.

Stamp and Ham were originally scheduled to compete for the interim world title, but inaugural ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee announced her retirement from the sport during the card.

Lee’s retirement elevated the match to full world title status, and both Stamp and Ham swung for the fences to capture history.

Ham had the upper hand early in the fight when she sent Stamp crashing to the canvas with a well-placed straight left. Stamp, however, weathered the storm and used her improved grappling to slow things down on the ground.

Stamp ultimately found her target a minute into the third when she folded Ham with a stiff straight right to the midsection leading to the stoppage win.