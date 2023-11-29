“I wanted to figure out Ham’s game” – Stamp explains why she was extra cautious in world title fight against Ham Seo Hee

Stamp Fairtex’s victory over Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 card made her the promotion’s first three-sport world champion, but the Thai superstar had to dig deep to power her way to a win over the South Korean veteran.

After Angela Lee stepped inside the Circle to lay down her gold, which turned the card’s main attraction into a fight for the vacant ONE atomweight MMA world title, both women gave it their all for as long as it lasted inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

Though the former atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai queen eventually saw off the Team Mad affiliate with a barrage of knees and punches off a cruel straight right to the body, the first round was very much fought at lesser intensity.

The Fairtex Training Center athlete offered her views from the opening five minutes against the top-ranked contender in a recent exchange with the New York Post, saying:

“So in the first round, I wanted to figure out Ham’s game, and I was a little cautious about really engaging, so I sort of ignored the referee. Then, in the second round, when I understood the game, then it was action, of course.”

Watch the full interview here:

Ham made her intentions known from the sound of the bell as she took the fight to the world title favorite behind jabs to fend off Stamp’s trademark combinations.

Just 64 seconds into the third round, however, the three-sport athlete went on to create history, accomplishing her career-long ambitions of tasting success in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

Stamp’s growing arsenal drove her to sensational MMA title win

Although it seemed like another routine performance from the 26-year-old superstar under the ONE banner, it would have been very different for Stamp had she not upgraded her all-around abilities to match Ham’s adaptability.

The Pattaya native had to fend off a couple of scares throughout the contest when Ham dropped her and threatened with punches from the top in round two.

Stamp’s grappling prowess, capacity to switch levels, and fight off the backfoot were amongst the traits that helped her onto her 11th – and sweetest – career win in MMA.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch all the action from the female-led ONE Fight Night 14 for free via replay.