“My story began with her” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues credits sister for igniting her love and passion for Muay Thai 

By Ted Razon
Modified Mar 04, 2025 15:16 GMT
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues (L) with sister Andressa | Image by ONE Championship
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues (L) with sister Andressa | Image by ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues wouldn't have thought about a career in 'The Art of Eight Limbs' if not for her doting sister, Andressa.

The undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion recalled her humble beginnings in the sport, which was all made possible by her sibling.

Turns out it was Andressa who pursued Muay Thai first, and she simply came along for the ride. Lo and behold, the 26-year-old went on to become one of the most dangerous female strikers in the world.

The Brazilian mom-champ shared in an exclusive ONE Championship interview:

“My sister was the first to train Muay Thai. My story began with her. She took me along and I watched the training, until one day I decided to take a trial class. We both grew up in sports.”
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' meteoric rise in the home of martial arts has indeed been a joy to watch.

The Phuket Fight Club athlete always brings the heat with her aggressive style and relentless pressure, notching massive victories over big names like Stamp Fairtex, Janet Todd, and, most recently, Cristina Morales.

She will look to keep 26 pounds of gold this coming Friday in the main event of ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs McManamon on Prime Video at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues stays motivated after opponent change

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues was initially preparing for Shir Cohen, up until the injury bug put a wrench in those plans.

Valiantly stepping in on short notice is the upset-seeking Marie McManamon, who will look to notch the biggest win of her career in her ONE debut.

The 34-year-old trains under Knowlesy Academy, which also produced reigning bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Don't miss ONE Fight Night 29, which will air live in US Primetime on March 7. The full event is free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

