“My strength is significantly more than 2021” - Mikey Musumeci promises stronger showing in Gabriel Sousa rematch

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci of the United States has vengeance on his mind heading into his next match, and he says he's the best he's ever been.

Musumeci is unbeaten in ONE Championship. But now, he's about to go up against the last man to defeat and submit him in competition.

Former IBJJF world champion Gabriel Sousa of Brazil tapped 'Darth Rigatoni' out to a north-south choke at Who's Number One in 2021, and it's all Musumeci has thought about since.

Now, the Italian-American star is ready to get this one back.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Musumeci says he feels stronger than ever, due to intense training.

'Darth Rigatoni' stated:

“My strength is significantly more than 2021, like 10 times more. I’m working with coach Cal from Treigning Lab. He’s a sports scientist. He works with all the best athletes for the U.S. Olympic wrestling and UPenn, and Oklahoma — all these college wrestling places. And he’s been really working on my nervous system, getting it strong.”

Needless to say, fans expect another epic performance from the pizza-eating fighter.

Mikey Musumeci moves up to bantamweight to face former adversary Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167 on Prime Video

'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci is set to move up to the bantamweight division to face former tormentor Gabriel Sousa.

The two lock horns at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs Friday, June 7th, on U.S. primetime.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event, as it happens.