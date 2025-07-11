"My style is just about attacking" - Johanna Persson believes her pressure could lead to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues KO

Johanna Persson is preparing to bring unrelenting aggression to her world title meeting against defending queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, with the Swedish challenger confident her forward-pressure style could produce a highlight-reel moment.

The WBC Muay Thai world champion makes her promotional bow in the main event of ONE Fight Night 33 tomorrow, July 11, inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

Rodrigues' ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title will be up for grabs for the Gefle Fight Camp and Sitjaopho Muaythai affiliate.

"I would love a knockout, but I'd be happy to win with a really good performance," Johanna Persson shared with Sportskeeda MMA during an exclusive interview.

"But, of course, my style is just about attacking. So I'm confident that I'd be able to hurt her and maybe get that finish."

The 30-year-old's relentless ways have been her trademark throughout her seven-year journey in "The Art of Eight Limbs". As such, she doesn't want to test new waters with a proven blueprint to beat the best in the business.

As she prepares to test her aggressive style against the Brazilian mum-champ, who has reigned atop the atomweight bracket since dethroning Stamp Fairtex in 2020, Persson is feeling rather confident of her chances to claim yet another prestigious prize in the sport.

Will her attacking mindset prove to be the difference-maker in her quest to claim gold, or would Rodrigues have her number and extend her reign atop the weight bracket?

ONE Fight Night 33 broadcasts live in U.S. primetime tomorrow night, free for all Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues shares a similar goal with Johanna Persson

Johanna Persson isn't the only one who wants to wrap things up early at ONE Fight Night 33.

Rodrigues, who defends her belt for the fourth time, is eager to make it back-to-back knockouts after her impressive stoppage win over Marie McManamon in March this year.

"I really like to visualize my arm being raised. We need to believe in ourselves. I work hard in every training camp, and this is the first time I’ve done two back-to-back camps with no rest."

Rodrigues continued:

"I’m confident. I’ve been through many battles against top athletes. I started by facing the best. I’m going in to get another knockout."

