Johanna Persson reveals preparation for ONE Championship four-ounce gloves: "I have even been sleeping with them"

Johanna Persson has taken her preparation for ONE Championship's signature four-ounce gloves to extraordinary lengths as she finalizes her training camp ahead of her world title showdown with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Ad

The Swedish challenger will make her promotional debut in the main event of ONE Fight Night 33 this Friday, July 11, inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium, where she'll experience the organization's lighter glove format for the first time in her professional career.

"I'm getting used to them. I have been practicing with them all the time. I have even been sleeping with them," Johanna Persson shared with Sportskeeda MMA during an exclusive interview last week.

Ad

Trending

"I'm really ready to test how I can adjust to fighting in the four-ounce gloves."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The WBC Muay Thai world champion's unconventional preparation method demonstrates her commitment to leaving absolutely nothing to chance in her pursuit of ONE Championship gold.

Despite the significant equipment change, Persson remains confident that her aggressive fighting style will translate seamlessly to the lighter gloves, potentially giving her an additional edge against the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion, who has reigned atop the bracket since unseating Stamp in 2020.

"I think it's going to be awesome. Actually, even if I have big gloves or small gloves, I'm still focused on my same style. I will bring the aggression and yeah, I think the smaller gloves will help," she continued.

Ad

Her belief that the smaller gloves will actually enhance her natural aggression could spell trouble for Rodrigues when these atomweight titans collide at the Mecca of Muay Thai tomorrow.

Ad

Johanna Persson breaks down her path to victory vs. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Johanna Persson has many tactics at her disposal to potentially outclass Rodrigues in the headline attraction of ONE Fight Night 33.

However, she vows to stick to her aggressive ways for this fight, at least.

"I love to push [the pace] and press forward. [Coach] David [Lehnberg] says I'm a bit of a muay mat, and I could be a muay femur if I want to. But, always, my main goal is to press forward and conquer a fight. I want to implement my rhythm in a fight," she told the promotion in a separate interview.

ONE Fight Night 33 broadcasts live in U.S. primetime this Friday, free for all Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.