Johanna Persson raves about spending Allycia Hellen Rodrigues fight camp in Thailand: "It's a good place for me"

Johanna Persson has embraced a complete change of scenery for her biggest career opportunity, as she wraps up her training camp in Thailand ahead of her world title tiff against Brazil's Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Ad

The promotional newcomer squares off against the defending queen, who will put her ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title on the line in the main event of ONE Fight Night 33 this Friday, July 11.

Ad

Trending

It would be anything but an easy task for the Gävle native, but the WBC Muay Thai world champion believes her preparation in the discipline's spiritual home will be the perfect formula for success.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It has been different because I have been here in Thailand. Usually, I'm back home in Sweden," Johanna Persson told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview.

"But the preparation out here in Thailand has been great. It's a good place for me to fully focus on my training so I can show my best version of myself in the fight."

Ad

The 30-year-old's decision to immerse herself in Thailand's legendary Muay Thai culture at Sitjaopho Muaythai demonstrates her commitment to leaving no stone unturned in pursuit of world title glory in a matter of days.

Equipped with new tricks in her world-class arsenal, Persson is ready to shock the world and claim her first piece of ONE Championship hardware against one of the promotion's most accomplished world champions at ONE Fight Night 33.

Ad

The complete card streams live and free for Amazon Prime Video subscribers across the United States and Canada this Friday, July 11.

Ad

Johanna Persson on chance to fight for ONE gold

Johanna Persson has endured multiple setbacks throughout her seven-year journey in 'The Art of Eight Limbs.'

Yet, she powered through every challenge, even claiming multiple titles across several venues to land herself a spot in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to the promotion separately, Persson admitted her debut serves as proof of her hard work:

"It’s a testament to what I’m doing is working, it’s a milestone for all my hard work over the past six to seven years. It shows that people within the community and fans appreciate what I’m doing, and they want to celebrate me."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.