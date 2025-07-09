"I want to implement my rhythm" - Johanna Persson ready to conquer Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for atomweight crown

The Swedish striker, Johanna Persson, is prepared to dictate the pace when she challenges Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 33.

Ad

Emanating live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium this Friday, July 11, the Swede promotional newcomer arrives on martial arts' grandest platform with a simple game plan to impose her aggressive fighting style on the divisional queen from the opening bell. While speaking with One Championship, Johanna Persson said:

"I love to push [the pace] and press forward. David says I'm a bit of a muay mat, and I could be a muay femur if I want to. But, always, my main goal is to press forward and conquer a fight. I want to implement my rhythm in a fight."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Those familiar with Johanna Persson's style know the Gefle Fight Camp and Sitjaopho Muaythai warrior's relentless forward pressure will be her biggest trump card against the Brazilian powerhouse.

The 30-year-old has used that exact approach from the very first day of her Muay Thai journey, en route to claiming the WBC Muay Thai World Title earlier this year.

With another prestigious belt awaiting her inside the Mecca of Muay Thai in a matter of days, Persson is ready to fire on all cylinders and claim the biggest win of her career on July 11.

Ad

Ad

Johanna Persson dreaming of world title glory at ONE Fight Night 33

Johanna Persson's seven-year journey in "The Art of Eight Limbs" has featured some tough assignments and obstacles that she has overcome. None bigger than her chance to claim 26 pounds of gold against Rodrigues, though.

Per the Swedish dynamite, every step along the way has been built around landing a spot in ONE Championship. Now that her opportunity has arrived, Persson is all fired up to realize her dream. During a conversation with One Championship, she said:

Ad

"It means everything [to fight in ONE Championship]. This is what I've been working for over the past seven years, and now I've got a shot at my goal – fighting for the belt and competing in ONE Championship."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 33 card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.