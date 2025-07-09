"This is what I've been working for" - Johanna Persson ready to realize championship dream at ONE Fight Night 33

Swedish striker Johanna Persson can barely contain her emotions as she prepares to fulfill a seven-year dream at ONE Fight Night 33 on Friday, July 11.

Ad

The Gefle Fight Camp and Sitjaopho Muaythai representative squares off against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of the spectacle inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

It is a chance that few fighters can ever achieve on ONE Championship's global stage, and she's soaking up all the atmosphere ahead of this possible career-defining moment.

"It means everything. This is what I've been working for over the past seven years, and now I've got a shot at my goal – fighting for the belt and competing in ONE Championship," Johanna Persson told ONE Championship.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I can't actually describe how big of a dream this is," she concluded, revealing the profound personal significance of competing for the most prestigious atomweight Muay Thai prize.

This opportunity represents the culmination of everything Johanna Persson and coach David Lehnberg have worked toward since she first discovered the sport through a university friend. Persson's transformation has been great, from a complete novice to a world title contender in just seven years.

Ad

Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can find out if she can unlock her dreams by tuning in to ONE Fight Night 33 live in U.S. primetime on July 11.

Ad

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues breaks down Johanna Persson's arsenal ahead of world title showdown

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues believes Johanna Persson will prove to be another tough assignment for her to overcome in her ONE Championship campaign.

But the Phuket Fight Club affiliate, who has held onto her spot as the atomweight Muay Thai queen since dethroning Stamp Fairtex in 2020, sees plenty of advantages she'll have over the promotional newcomer at ONE Fight Night 33.

Ad

"I believe her clinch game is a strong point, and I noticed she also throws elbows and likes to apply pressure during the fight," Rodrigues told the promotion in a separate interview.

"But I saw in some videos that her guard is quite open, and she also opens up a bit when throwing punches. I'll definitely use my boxing and kicks to capitalize on that."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.