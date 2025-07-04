Allycia Hellen Rodrigues dissects Johanna Persson’s arsenal ahead of world title tiff: “Her guard is quite open”

ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has identified specific vulnerabilities in Swedish challenger Johanna Persson's defensive approach ahead of their championship showdown at ONE Fight Night 33 on Friday, July 11.

The Brazilian striking queen, who has dominated the atomweight division since dethroning Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex in 2020, offered a detailed tactical breakdown of her Scandinavian opponent during her preparation for their world title tiff inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

"I believe her clinch game is a strong point, and I noticed she also throws elbows and likes to apply pressure during the fight," Rodrigues told ONE Championship while analyzing the promotional newcomer's strengths.

This respectful assessment from the Phuket Fight Club representative demonstrates her thorough approach to fight preparation, acknowledging the areas where her Swedish challenger poses the greatest threat.

However, it was Rodrigues' identification of defensive gaps that provided insight into her strategic game plan for maintaining her championship reign.

"I saw in some videos that her guard is quite open, and she also opens up a bit when throwing punches," the Brazilian revealed. "I'll definitely use my boxing and kicks to capitalize on that."

By the looks of it, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is game to exploit Persson's aggressive tendencies by timing counter-strikes during the Swedish fighter's offensive sequences, potentially creating the knockout opportunities she has promised to pursue.

Having won all four of her ONE Championship assignments in the division, including victories over Janet Todd, Cristina Morales, and Marie McManamon, Rodrigues enters this defense with finishing intentions against the dangerous European challenger.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues certain she leaves ONE Fight Night 33 with a win

While Allycia Hellen Rodrigues respects what the Swedish sensation will bring to the ring on fight night, make no mistake, she's out to put on a striking clinic to ensure she leaves the Thai capital with gold wrapped around her waist.

“I feel like I always have to do more because I know how hungry my opponents are to take my belt. The most important thing is always on the line – my belt. And no one is taking it from me," the mum-champ declared in the same interview with ONE Championship.

Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can witness this world championship fight unfold when ONE Fight Night 33 streams live on Friday, July 11.

