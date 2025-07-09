"I always feel the same pressure" - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues treats every challenge the same way no matter the opponent

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil is ready to step back inside the ONE Championship ring this weekend to defend her gold.
The 27-year-old "mom champ" can't wait to take on another tough challenger, and she says she is prepared to lay it all on the line, as always.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodrigues talked about how she prepares herself mentally for the big test.
The 27-year-old told the world's largest martial arts organization:
"Every title defense is very important to me. There’s no such thing as an easier or harder fight. I always feel the same pressure in all of them. I always give everything in every training camp."
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is set to defend her ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai gold against Swedish star Johanna Persson.
The two lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 12, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will look for another exciting finish at ONE Fight Night 33: "I’m going in to get the knockout"
Brazilian superstar Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is looking for another spectacular showing when she faces Swedish star Johanna Persson at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video this weekend.
The 27-year-old wants to wow the crowd with another banger.
She told ONE:
"I’m going in to get the knockout. But a fight is a fight, so you never know. Still, I’ve been training for this. I want to put on a show for the audience, and I know both of us will do just that."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' next fight.