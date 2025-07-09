"I always feel the same pressure" - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues treats every challenge the same way no matter the opponent

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil is ready to step back inside the ONE Championship ring this weekend to defend her gold.

Ad

The 27-year-old "mom champ" can't wait to take on another tough challenger, and she says she is prepared to lay it all on the line, as always.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodrigues talked about how she prepares herself mentally for the big test.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 27-year-old told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"Every title defense is very important to me. There’s no such thing as an easier or harder fight. I always feel the same pressure in all of them. I always give everything in every training camp."

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is set to defend her ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai gold against Swedish star Johanna Persson.

Ad

The two lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 12, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will look for another exciting finish at ONE Fight Night 33: "I’m going in to get the knockout"

Brazilian superstar Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is looking for another spectacular showing when she faces Swedish star Johanna Persson at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video this weekend.

Ad

The 27-year-old wants to wow the crowd with another banger.

She told ONE:

"I’m going in to get the knockout. But a fight is a fight, so you never know. Still, I’ve been training for this. I want to put on a show for the audience, and I know both of us will do just that."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.