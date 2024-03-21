Dana White was promoting a big Chuck Liddell fight years ago and it restructured the birthing timeline of his middle child.

Speaking to Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo on their podcast, Pound 4 Pound, White covered several subjects and the father of three got into how his fight-promoting efforts intersected with the birth of his second son.

While the UFC figurehead could not recall the specific opponent, referencing the record of 'The Iceman' and understanding his son Aidan is 21, the opponent would likely have been Vitor Belfort.

Liddell was supposed to rematch Belfort in a July 13, 2002, fight that got canceled for UFC 38, and based on social media birthday shoutouts, Aidan's birthday was July 19, 2002, or closely aligned around that date.

Addressing the Chuck-Aidan connection and rushing along things with his wife Anne a bit, Dana White said:

"My son Aidan, his due date was Chuck Liddell versus somebody. I moved the date of his birth for the Chuck Liddell fight. Yeah, I said, 'Yeah, that ain't gonna work. We got a f****** fight, a big fight coming up. So my wife had a C-section.'"

Check out White discussing 'The Iceman' related birthing timeline for Aidan below:

Dana White and what we know about his son Aidan

Aidan has an older brother and younger sister (Dana White III and Savannah, respectively). Dana got his kids into boxing when they were younger as it was a sport White has long been passionate about, and it seems like Aidan pursued it more avidly than his siblings.

The 54-year-old cornered his son for amateur boxing efforts in 2018 with Aidan facing an opponent by the name of Andre LeClerc during that stretch.

The Connecticut native also reportedly spent quite a bit of money on Aidan for his 16th birthday. This included White reportedly spending over a million dollars in six hours for the celebration of his child. White also booked rappers like A$AP Rocky and Migos, to name a few of the performers whom the UFC president had engaged in performances for his son.

Aidan also reportedly received a customized championship title for the landmark birthday.