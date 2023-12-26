Catch up with the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss an epic promise made by Dana White, the infamous IV infusion rivalry between Islam Makhachev and Dan Hooker, and more.

#3. Dana White debunks major rumor

On December 25, Rick Glaser reported that Bob Arum's boxing promotion Top Rank was going on sale and that the UFC's parent company Endeavor was buying it. He also stated that Arum, 92, would be retiring from boxing promotion, and Dana White would head the business in his stead.

The news caught on, with fans assuming it to be White's big step into boxing. However, the UFC CEO quickly debunked the rumor on his Instagram story, claiming that it was "absolutely, positively not true".

#2. Dana White makes a UFC 300 promise

Fans have been rallying online for a while to get Jim Miller on the UFC 300 card. The 40-year-old has fought at both UFC 100 and UFC 200, and it would only be fitting if he featured, possibly in his last-ever fight, on the April 13 event.

The idea finally reached Dana White personally in a recent appearance on TNT Sports when host Adam Catterall brought it to his attention. In response, White promised he would get it done:

"That is a great story. That is a great story... I'll get that done for you... I'll get Jim Miller on the card for you. Consider that done... Text Mick (Maynard) and Sean (Shelby) and tell him we need Jim Miller on UFC 300. So I don't forget."

Catterall also suggested that Miller be pitted against the winner of Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett.

#1. Islam Makhachev and Dan Hooker feud on X

Islam Makhachev and Dan Hooker continued their rivalry over intravenous infusion on X.

Taking a jab at the Kiwi, Makhachev referred to the accusations of using an IV bag made against him by Hooker and other members of City Kickboxing after the first Alexander Volkanovski fight.

In response, Hooker wrote "Merry Christmas b*tch".

The two fought at UFC 267, where Hooker lost via a first-round kimura lock submission.