"My wife made me give it away" - UFC star talks being at the mercy of his spouse for decent fashion sense

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is a known sneakerhead who loves to be fashionable. However, he recently revealed that his wife is equally influential in his style choices and expressed his willingness to comply with her preferences.

In an interview with Complex's Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James on their weekly sneaker show Full Size Run, Holloway talked about some of his looks and sneakers.

The panel first discussed the 2021 release, the Jacquemus × Nike J Force 1 in white. Holloway spoke about his wife's preference for a "high fashion look" and mentioned that she regularly outfits him.

“I feel like my wife would love this. Because she likes that high fashion look. I feel like my wife would put me in this. And I would have to deal with it. She kind of fits me all, she outfits me. Happy wife, happy life. I’ll drip this for sure.”

The discussion then landed on Max Holloway's Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo "Metallic Gold" which he was seen rocking alongside his son. Holloway proclaimed his love for the sneakers but stated that he may not own them anymore since the pair was too much for his wife.

He also spoke of cutting down his sneaker collection in half on the behest of his wife. 'Blessed' said:

“I would use that again. I love that shoe man. I think I had to give it away, my wife made me give it away because it was too gold for her. But I loved it yeah. Brother, I went from 150 shoes to I think I only have 80 now. Brother, they’re gone. They went to family, friends and people who needed shoes. 'Come over and pick whatever you want.' I was like, ‘You can sell some of these!’”

Check out Holloway's interview below:

Max Holloway asks Nike to "pay the fines" for him and take over from Under Armour as the UFC's shoe sponsor

The UFC's current footwear sponsor is Under Armour's Project Rock line. All UFC athletes are required to wear Project Rock branded shoes for all event-related appearances.

Holloway is not the biggest fan of the shoes and urged Nike to cash in on the MMA market. He referenced their infamous marketing strategy of paying Michael Jordan's fines in the early days of Jordan Air, and asked them to bear the UFC's fines on him.

He said:

"At the end of the day... The movie 'Air' just dropped and you guys showed how much you went after Michael Jordan, Nike. Why don't you guys step into a whole new realm of MMA fighters in the octagon... I know you paid the fines for Jordan, pay the fines for me, let me use them for walkouts."

