Myth or reality? Ebanie Bridges gives her personal take on pre-fight physical intimacy

IBF women's bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges recently weighed in on the long-running debate about whether coitus before a sporting endeavor affects an athlete's performance.

Sports folklore is full of stories about great coaches or trainers forbidding coitus the night before a big match or a period of time before their athletes perform. The prohibition is mainly based on the belief that physical intimacy is a strenuous endeavor that could sap the energy that athletes should save for competitions.

While there are many who subscribe to such beliefs, Ebanie Bridges is not one of them. In an interview with the Daily Mail, the Australian boxer stated that she doesn't really believe the myths surrounding the discourse and that it wasn't a problem for women. She continued:

"I think it's a myth. I don't think it's a problem for women. I mean, the reality is that it's the last thing you'd want to do when you get close to a fight. You're so tired."

A research report by investigators at the California State University, San Marcos, revealed that coitus didn't significantly affect athletic performance or mental equilibrium. However, the practice of coaches and trainers banning physical intimacy before outings is still prevalent.

Ebanie Bridges believes Conor McGregor could become Ireland's next president

In the same interview, Ebanie Bridges opened up about her friendship with Conor McGregor and stated that she could see the Irishman taking a presidential oath someday if he wanted to.

Bridges and McGregor share a close relationship and accompanied each other for the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight in London earlier this year. Bridges also serves as an ambassador for the Irishman's Forged Irish Stout brand.

Given their friendship, it's unsurprising to see the world bantamweight champion supporting the Irishman's potential presidential run. Over the past few weeks, McGregor has been a vocal critic of the Irish government and has expressed an interest in potentially running for political office.

Ebanie Bridges wholeheartedly believes Conor McGregor could win an election if he wanted to. She said:

"I think Conor McGregor can do anything he puts his mind to, so it wouldn't surprise me... I can learn a lot from him as well for when I finish boxing - and what he's doing in business, I think, is really inspiring."

Meanwhile, Bridges is set to face Miyo Yoshida this weekend at the Chase Center in San Francisco for her second bantamweight title defense.

