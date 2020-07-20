Former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo sent a message to UFC President Dana White after two new bantamweight and flyweight champions were crowned at the UFC Fight Island at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi over the last couple of weeks.

Henry Cejudo announced his retirement from mixed martial arts back in May after getting a stoppage win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, and the bantamweight title was vacated. In the last few weeks, Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo have emerged as the new bantamweight and flyweight champions respectively. Henry Cejudo, who didn't lose either belt inside the Octagon had a response for the recently crowned champs.

Henry Cejudo took to Twitter to make a statement, telling Dana White that watching the UFC hand his titles to Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo makes Triple C "cringe". However, if Henry Cejudo will step out of retirement to challenge for either title is a mystery only time will unfold.

Hey @danawhite my retirement was sincere but watching you guys give belts to these “RENT A champs” makes me CrInGe! - The one and only Triple C. #bendtheknee pic.twitter.com/IsrjiSkKi4 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 19, 2020

Henry Cejudo has frequently reminded us that he wants to create history by going after Alexander Volkanovski’s Featherweight Championship. If Cejudo manages to defeat Volkanovski then he’ll become the first fighter in UFC history to win a belt in three different divisions. Cejudo spoke at length about his thoughts on the title scenario at featherweight in the wake of the recently concluded title clash between Max Holloway and Volkanovski. (via MMA Junkie)

“I feel like me winning a third belt in the UFC would cement me as the greatest fighter of all time in the sport of mixed martial arts, because nobody will be able to do that but ‘Triple C. I thought Holloway probably won that fight,” Cejudo said. “Holloway won, man. It’s unfortunate. I was going for Volkanovski because I think it’s just a better matchup for me. He’s only about 2 inches taller than me, so I feel like he’d be a better matchup for me if we were to ever fight – if he wasn’t so scared and not scared to sign the damn contract.”