If ESPN’s Brett Okamoto is to be believed, former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is interested in dropping down to flyweight to challenge the recently crowned Deiveson Figueiredo for the 125-pound title.

Cody Garbrandt has been on a roller-coaster journey throughout his first five years in the UFC, blasting off the gates with a 6-0 run that saw him become the Bantamweight Champion. From there on, the lean patch started and he lost the title to TJ Dillashaw and also got beaten in the rematch before eventually shaking off the horrible run of form style against Raphael Assuncao last month.

While Cody Garbrandt is still focused on becoming the 135-pound champ once again, he has been pondering over the idea of a move to flyweight.

Who could challenge Deiveson Figueiredo at 125 ? How about Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove)? Cody told me just a few months ago he wants to drop, would have no trouble making the weight ... and even though he's back in the 135 win column, I hear he still feels this way. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 20, 2020

“Who could challenge Deiveson Figueiredo at 125 ? How about Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove)? Cody told me just a few months ago he wants to drop, would have no trouble making the weight … and even though he’s back in the 135 win column, I hear he still feels this way.”

Before making the move to flyweight, however, Cody Garbrandt must first decide whether he is well and truly done at bantamweight. If he doesn't feel that way, then a sizzling hot showdown with Sean O’Malley is on the cards at bantamweight.

O'Malley has previously said that he believes he will knock out Cody Garbrandt in a potential fight inside the Octagon and if "No Love" decides to stay back at bantamweight, we just might get to witness another one for the ages when these two meet inside the cage.

“Yeah, absolutely, 100 percent. I feel like I’d knock Cody out. I mean, he looked more improved on Saturday. He looked like he was more calculated, more calm, he looked very much improved since getting knocked out three times. So, he did improve, he is high-level. He’s a very, very dangerous opponent and anyone that just throws bombs like that is dangerous. I feel like I’m calculated enough, accurate enough, and skilled enough to be able to knock him out. It’s a win-win fight for me.”