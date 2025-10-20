Nabil Anane breaks down Superlek and Yuki Yoza’s strengths ahead of highly anticipated matchup at ONE 173

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane analyzed the potential world title eliminator bout between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Yuki Yoza.These two elite 145-pound strikers will clash at ONE 173 on November 16, with the victor possibly being next for a world title shot.Asked who he thinks will emerge victorious once the dust settles, Anane expressed belief in his familiar foe to get the win.The Team Mehdi Zatout prodigy told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:&quot;Yuki Yoza has low kicks, you know, Japanese style. Superlek has a good middle kick, also low kick. I think Superlek's got better timing, and Yuki's got a little more power. But Superlek has better timing, so I'll give it to Superlek.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnane is quite familiar with Superlek, having split his two matches against the Thai legend.The 21-year-old phenom knows how daunting it is to defeat ‘The Kicking Machine’ and understands his technical brilliance firsthand.But Yoza has also been a force in the world’s largest martial arts organization so far. The Japanese star has been lighting up his opponents with brutal calf kicks to go 2-0 against elite opposition.The 27-year-old has proven his calf kicks can dismantle opponents.Meanwhile, Anane will also compete at ONE 173 in Ariake Arena, where he’ll defend his Muay Thai crown against Jonathan Haggerty.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.Nabil Anane believes he'll be a two-sport champion soonNabil Anane has already conquered the 145-pound Muay Thai ranks, but his hunger for gold doesn't stop there.The 6-foot-4 striker wants to join ONE Championship's prestigious group of two-sport world champions.For Anane, this dream could soon be a reality after setting sights on the bantamweight kickboxing division. He told ONE:&quot;Maybe a few more matches [before I get a kickboxing World Title shot], because I won't be the next challenge for the title. I think between Superlek or Yuki Yoza, whoever wins, I think they will have a chance to fight for the title before me. Maybe I'm next, or maybe in three or five fights I will have a chance.&quot;