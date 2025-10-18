"I think he will get the win" - Nabil Anane offers his prediction for Superlek vs. Yuki Yoza at ONE 173

Nabil Anane has weighed in on one of the most intriguing striking matchups at ONE 173, and he believes the fight hinges on one critical factor.The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will defend his prized possession against bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.On the same card inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 faces Japanese challenger Yuki Yoza in a bantamweight kickboxing bout that has captured the attention of striking fans worldwide.When ONE Championship sat down with the 21-year-old Thai-Algerian striker, the conversation turned to the Superlek-Yoza matchup, and the Pattaya-based athlete offered his assessment of how the fight could unfold.&quot;Yoza can knock down Superlek. I think he will get the win [if he can] knock down or knock out Superlek, you know. But if he can't, I think Superlek will get the win by points,&quot; Nabil Anane said.The Team Mehdi Zatout warrior's prediction acknowledges the power the former K-1 champion brings.Yoza has already proven himself in ONE Championship with a 2-0 start, becoming the first man to hand Elbrus Osmanov a loss before securing a unanimous decision victory over former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus.However, Anane recognizes that Superlek's experience and technical superiority could carry him through if the Team Vasileus martial artist can't land the decisive blow to help him move to 3-0 in ONE Championship.Fans eager to catch all the action live and in person can grab their tickets here. Those tuning in globally can visit watch.onefc.com to find out how to watch the blockbuster card from their region. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNabil Anane eyes another massive all-champ showdown once he's done with Haggerty in JapanNabil Anane rides an impressive eight-fight unbeaten streak heading into his first world title defense as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.While Haggerty will prove to be a difficult man to overcome, Anane is rather confident of emerging victorious.In fact, he's already looking at another massive showdown against another striking icon as long as he gets his hand raised against the fellow ONE world champion at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan.During his same interview with the promotion, the 21-year-old superstar revealed he'd be down to cross paths with ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel somewhere down the road.&quot;I want to fight him in the future. Maybe in 2 or 3 years, 3 or 4 years, even 5 years,&quot; Nabil Anane added.