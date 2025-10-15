“A more difficult style” - Yuki Yoza says Superlek an easier matchup compared to Petchtanong

Japanese striking star Yuki Yoza shared a hot take ahead of his upcoming showdown with pound-for-pound great Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 173.The former K-1 Champion is coming off a masterful performance where he decimated former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Petchtanong Petchfergus last month.As far as Yoza is concerned, he’ll have an easier time against Superlek on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena than he did against Petchtanong.The Team Vasileus standout told ONE Championship in his pre-event interview:&quot;Superlek is among the very top in ONE. Honestly, my previous opponent, Petchtanong, was actually a tougher matchup for me — a more difficult style for me. I managed to knock him down and beat him. That experience from the two fights will help me. So I don't see any problem here.”With 139 career victories over some of the best, Superlek is considered one of the best technicians in the world. This includes legacy-defining victories over superstars like Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty, among others.However, the extremely confident Yoza rides into battle on a 12-fight winning streak.The 27-year-old wants to prove he’s the next big thing, and there’s no better way to do it than by taking out the mighty Superlek. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYuki Yoza promises to break SuperlekYuki Yoza is excited to test himself against arguably one of the greatest pure strikers of this generation.The Team Vasileus stalwart knows he'll be in for the stiffest challenge of his life. To emerge victorious, he understands the need to destroy Superlek's strong resolve. He told ONE:&quot;I don’t mind if it comes down to breaking legs. I don’t mind actually breaking legs. I want to break his spirit with my win. Really. The very top fighters have incredible mental strength. I want to break that strong spirit. I want to break him and show that moment to fans across Japan.&quot;Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for ONE 173 coverage. For local viewing details, visit onefc.com.