“I want to break his spirit” - Yuki Yoza coming for everything against Superlek at ONE 173

Japanese kickboxer Yuki Yoza is looking for a huge victory over Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their showdown next month in Japan. He wants to dominate 'The Kicking Machine' in every possible way in front of the hometown fans.The Team Vasileus representative battles Superlek in a bantamweight kickboxing joust on Nov. 16 at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri. It is among the top-notch matches at the tentpole event emanating from Tokyo's Ariake Arena.In an interview with the promotion, Yuki Yoza spoke about beating Superlek big time to prove that he is right up there with the top fighters in the world. And to do it in Japan provides added motivation.The 27-year-old former K-1 champion said:&quot;I don’t mind if it comes down to breaking legs. I don’t mind actually breaking legs. I want to break his spirit with my win. Really. The very top fighters have incredible mental strength. I want to break that strong spirit. I want to break him and show that moment to fans across Japan.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYuki Yoza has gotten his journey in the &quot;Home of Martial Arts&quot; to a great start, winning his first two matches since coming on board earlier this year. His most recent win came in July, where he dominated former bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus on his way to a unanimous decision victory.It is a momentum he is banking on entering ONE 173 against another former bantamweight kickboxing king in Superlek, who is out to bounce back after losing the belt on the scales and then bowing last time around to reigning bantamweight champion Nabil Anane.For more information and updates on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.Yuki Yoza confident of beating Superlek at ONE 173Yuki Yoza is confident in delivering on his goal of beating Superlek at ONE 173, believing he has the necessary skills to get the job done, as he has shown in his two previous matches in ONE Championship.He spoke about it in a pre-fight feature posted on Instagram by ONE last month, where Yoza shared that he can handle what Superlek will bring come fight night and how it is not something he has not seen from his matches against Petchtanong and Elbrus Osmanov previously.Yuki Yoza said:&quot;I really rate Superlek very highly. But to me, my previous opponent, Petchtanong, was more skilled. And my debut opponent, Osmanov, had more power. In fact, the experience I gained from those two fights will be demonstrated in the next match. So, I'll definitely take him down. &quot;Yoza is using the showdown against Superlek as another step towards his push to become a ONE world champion.