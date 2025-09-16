Superlek ready to prove to Japanese fans what he's "capable of" against Yuki Yoza

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 returns to the global stage of ONE Championship all fired up to put his last promotional outing out to bed.The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion had a night to forget at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena this past March. He lost his bantamweight Muay Thai crown on the scales before suffering a unanimous decision defeat to Nabil Anane.Motivated by that setback, the Kiatmoo9 Gym product is ready to go all in to prove that his loss was just a mere setback.The Thai destroyer faces Yuki Yoza on the organization's next outing in Japan, ONE 173, which emanates live from the Ariake Arena on Nov. 16.In a clip posted by Yokkao's official Instagram page (@yokkao), the ONE world champion had this to say on what he intends to prove in Tokyo, Japan:&quot;I will show the Japanese crowd what I am capable of once again.&quot;Before his defeat to Anane in 'The Land of the Rising Sun', Superlek overcame 11 opponents in succession, including Takeru Segawa, Jonathan Haggerty, and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.His only other setback in the organization came at the hands of Moroccan-Dutch dynamo Ilias Ennahachi at ONE: Fists of Fury in February 2021. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSuperlek weighs in on Yuki Yoza tiff at ONE 173During the event's press conference last Thursday, Sept. 11, Superlek gave his thoughts on the significance of his bantamweight kickboxing duel against Yoza in Japan.&quot;Every time I come to Japan, I feel like I want to fight in Japan. And now, that dream has come true. This is a super fight against Yoza, but I'd like to show you guys an exciting fight that you will never forget, and I hope we can make history,&quot; the 29-year-old said.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for more updates or breaking news surrounding ONE 173.