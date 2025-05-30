“I was deeply upset with myself” - Superlek reveals his biggest regret in stunning loss to Nabil Anane at ONE 172

Superlek opened up about being "deeply upset" with himself after fighting Nabil Anane.

Few fighters in ONE Championship had more success in 2024 than Superlek. The Thai superstar became a two-sport world champion, securing Muay Thai wins against Kongthoranee and Jonathan Haggerty and a kickboxing title defense against Takeru Segawa.

Superlek's momentum was halted in March, starting with a disastrous weigh-in day that forced him to vacate his bantamweight Muay Thai title.

The ONE 170 fight week went from bad to worse, as the 29-year-old Thai striker suffered a unanimous decision loss in a rematch against Nabil Anane. Superlek previously dominated Anane with a first-round knockout in June 2023.

Superlek recently did an interview with the South China Morning Post and had this to say about his performance against Anane:

"When I finished the fight. I was upset when I lost. But I was deeply upset with myself that I lost my belt on the scales. If I was at 100 percent, went up and fought and lost, I’d be okay."

Superlek's fight against Nabil Anane was his first promotional Muay Thai loss, dropping his record to 11-1. Meanwhile, the Thai superstar also holds a 4-1 promotional kickboxing record and the ONE flyweight title.

Watch Superlek's entire interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Superlek focused on regaining ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title

Superlek's last ONE flyweight Muay Thai title defense was a unanimous decision win against Takeru Segawa in January.

Following his recent Muay Thai defeat, 'The Kicking Machine' has a decision to make about what sport he will fight in next. He had this to say during the previously mentioned interview with the South China Morning Post:

"Yes, of course, it's the Muay Thai belt, and I got it just a few months back and I feel like I lost it too soon. So, I really want to go after it."

Superlek could be lined up for a trilogy bout against Nabil Anane later this year. Despite defeating Superlek at ONE 170, the undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai world title wasn't on the line, leaving Anane as the interim title holder.

