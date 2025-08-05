Nabil Anane says he prefers ONE Championship's small-gloved Muay Thai: "It's a real battle"

Thai-Algerian superstar Nabil Anane has expressed his preference for fighting in ONE Championship's unique four-ounce gloves, believing it creates a more authentic combat experience than traditional Muay Thai competition.The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion—he was elevated to the undisputed king of the division during the live broadcast of ONE Friday Fights 114 in June—has embraced the promotion's signature small-glove format that differentiates it from other striking organizations around the world.&quot;MMA gloves and it's a real battle, you know, and I prefer this way,&quot; Nabil Anane told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) during an online interview.Indeed, &quot;The Art of Eight Limbs&quot; in four-ounce format creates a more dynamic and explosive experience for fight fans and fighters. For the six-foot-four ONE world champion, his comfort in the smaller gloves has clearly served him well during his successful tenure.Since being chopped down by ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 during his debut at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023, the Team Mehdi Zatout athlete has reeled in seven victories on the trot, including a unanimous decision triumph over Superlek during their rematch at ONE 172 this past March.Watch Anane's full interview with SCMP here:Nabil Anane details how he exacted revenge on SuperlekAs fired up as he was to pull one back against Superlek inside the sold-out Saitama Super Arena for ONE 173, Nabil Anane knew overcoming the Kiatmoo9 Gym product would be anything but a breeze.Superlek carried a 13-fight winning streak heading into their showdown, and he has looked indestructible against some of the biggest and brightest talents on the ONE Championship roster.Unfortunately, every dog has its day. And on the promotion's electric return to Japan, it was Anane's time to shine and topple 'The Kicking Machine.' Sure, it wasn't easy. However, the young warrior believes his power in four-ounce gloves proved to be his trump card.&quot;Maybe one of the differences was that I was able to strike better with more power. Yeah, I would say that was the difference in this Superlek [rematch]. It wasn’t easy, but I did it,&quot; he told Nickynachat in a separate interview. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post