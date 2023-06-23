Nabil Anane promises to deliver ‘Fight of the Night’ performance against Superlek

ONE Championship debutant Nabil Anane believes his highly anticipated co-main event clash with Superlek could steal the show at ONE Friday Fights 22. In just a few short hours, the 19-year-old Muay Thai prodigy will make his way to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Already capturing two WBM Muay Thai world titles and being the youngest in the history of the sport to do so, Anane is ready to test his skills against the best fighters in the world. He’ll do exactly that when he straps on the four-ounce gloves for a showdown with ‘The Kicking Machine’ inside the ONE Championship ring.

“This is going to be a big fight, maybe ‘Fight of the Night.’ I just want to prove myself and show the whole world who I am as a fighter,” Anane told the promotion ahead of his debut.

Beginning martial arts at a young age with the encouragement of his father, Nabil Anane has earned himself multiple world titles and 33 wins, more than enough to justify his opportunity against Superlek. However, Anane may be biting off more than he can chew as he steps under a very large spotlight with a 133-win veteran and ONE world champion.

Win or lose, ONE Friday Fights 22 will give the teenage upstart an opportunity to gauge his skills against one of the best in the world and truly determine if he is ready for the big show.

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

