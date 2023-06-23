Nabil Anane ready for career-defining match against Superlek: “Gonna be lit”

Nabil Anane might be thrown into a baptism of fire when he debuts at ONE Friday Fights 22 this June 23, but the Algerian athlete seems all ice-cool before he tangos with ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The teenage sensation from Algeria, who meets the striking dynamo in a flyweight Muay Thai tussle inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this week, has already started to turn heads.

For obvious reasons, his 6-foot-2 frame compared to Superlek’s 5-foot-7 height caught everyone’s attention during the official face-offs on Thursday, June 22.

However, how he will put that massive advantage to good use against a man as experienced as Superlek remains to be seen.

For his part, the 19-year-old seems more than ready to push his rival to the fullest in a recent Instagram post.

Nabil Anane posted a picture of him and Superlek with this caption:

“Gonna be lit 🔥 see y’all tomorrow 😘”

With 33 wins and only four defeats on his professional slate, the teenager steps up for his biggest challenge to date, knowing a win could set him up on a rapid rise in the talent-filled flyweight Muay Thai division.

Superlek, however, has continuously reminded fans that he is one of the meanest strikers in the world today. Plus, he’s going to use this match against Nabil Anane as another bargaining chip to take him closer to a shot at Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s flyweight Muay Thai crown.

There can only be one winner on fight night, so do not miss this bout at ONE Friday Fights 22 this June 23. The card will air live and free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

