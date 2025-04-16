Nabil Anane's towering height has got Buakaw questioning science: "So tall you don’t even know where to aim" 

Living legend Buakaw Banchamek has faced the who's who of the Muay Thai and kickboxing realm. But even he's never seen a striking machine with a more bizarre build than Nabil Anane.

The 42-year-old uploaded a short clip of him recapping the Thai-Algerian's spectacular win over Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their rematch, which took place at ONE 172 on March 23 in Saitama, Japan.

Shortly after breaking down Nabil Anane's path to victory round by round, Buakaw scratched his head, seemingly puzzled by how his build delivered that much power. He highlighted:

"Against Nabil, if you hesitate or wait too long, you miss your chance. He's so tall you don't even know where to aim."

Watch the full clip here:

In the same video, the Bangkok-based legend went on to add that he doesn't think anyone can stop Anane in his current form.

The 20-year-old's victory over 'The Kicking Machine' was his seventh straight in the promotion. Other fighters that have fallen victim to his deceptive build include Nico Carrillo, Soe Lin Oo, Felipe Lobo, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Muangthai PK Saenchai, and Nakrob Fairtex.

Catch Anane's fight and the entire ONE 172 card via replay via watch.onefc.com.

Another legend stacks praise on Nabil Anane: "Good range, good technique"

Three-time Muay Thai world champion and British striking icon Liam Harrison shares Buakaw's sentiment.

The 39-year-old, set to feature in a bantamweight Muay Thai duel against Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173: Denver, had this to say on Nabil Anane's sleeper build during an appearance on the South China Morning Post.

"Up until his last three fights, he was really awkward and tall, and good range, good technique."

ONE 173: Denver emanates live from the Ball Arena live in U.S. primetime on August 1. Head to watch.onefc.com for more info on how you can watch the card live.

