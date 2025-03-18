  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Nabil Anane says he won’t hesitate to go for finish against Superlek if he "sees an opening" at ONE 172

Nabil Anane says he won’t hesitate to go for finish against Superlek if he "sees an opening" at ONE 172

By James De Rozario
Modified Mar 18, 2025 14:26 GMT
Nabil Anane (pictured) aiming for the spectacular at ONE 172.
Nabil Anane (pictured) aiming for the spectacular at ONE 172 [image via ONE Championship]

Nabil Anane plans to make it back-to-back knockouts on martial arts' grandest stage when he laces the four-ounce gloves for the second time this year at ONE 172.

Ad

That evening, live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena, the Thai-Algerian youngster meets two-sport, two-division world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification contest.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Their clash for gold will be one of five world titles that will grace the venue in Saitama before Takeru and Rodtang tango in the main event.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Nabil Anane told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) in an exclusive pre-fight interview that he won't hesitate to go in for the kill if the opportunity presents itself.

That said, the 20-year-old thinks Superlek will bear the same goal on fight night, as he said:

Ad
"If someone sees an opening, we will go for it. If I see the opening, for sure, I will go for it. If he sees one, he will also come for it. It all depends on technique."

Technique or not, the Team Mehdi Zatout martial artist definitely has power in his hands.

If fans aren't quite convinced, his first-round destruction of Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 this past January is evidence of what he will bring to the Circle come March 23 in Saitama, Japan.

Ad

Watch the full interview on SCMP here:

youtube-cover
Ad

Nabil Anane confident he can handle the pressure of fighting inside legendary Saitama Super Arena

ONE 172 will also provide Nabil Anane the chance to compete inside one of the biggest fighting venues across the globe, the legendary Saitama Super Arena.

While many fighters crumble under the pressure of competing inside such a hallmark stage, the 20-year-old is confident his past experiences have got him ready for this rare opportunity:

Ad
"Impact Arena is a big arena too. And the pressure is not about how big the arena is. It's more about the fight that's going to happen," Anane told ONE Championship.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com on Sunday, March 23.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी