Nabil Anane says he won’t hesitate to go for finish against Superlek if he "sees an opening" at ONE 172

Nabil Anane plans to make it back-to-back knockouts on martial arts' grandest stage when he laces the four-ounce gloves for the second time this year at ONE 172.

That evening, live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena, the Thai-Algerian youngster meets two-sport, two-division world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification contest.

Their clash for gold will be one of five world titles that will grace the venue in Saitama before Takeru and Rodtang tango in the main event.

Nabil Anane told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) in an exclusive pre-fight interview that he won't hesitate to go in for the kill if the opportunity presents itself.

That said, the 20-year-old thinks Superlek will bear the same goal on fight night, as he said:

"If someone sees an opening, we will go for it. If I see the opening, for sure, I will go for it. If he sees one, he will also come for it. It all depends on technique."

Technique or not, the Team Mehdi Zatout martial artist definitely has power in his hands.

If fans aren't quite convinced, his first-round destruction of Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 this past January is evidence of what he will bring to the Circle come March 23 in Saitama, Japan.

Watch the full interview on SCMP here:

Nabil Anane confident he can handle the pressure of fighting inside legendary Saitama Super Arena

ONE 172 will also provide Nabil Anane the chance to compete inside one of the biggest fighting venues across the globe, the legendary Saitama Super Arena.

While many fighters crumble under the pressure of competing inside such a hallmark stage, the 20-year-old is confident his past experiences have got him ready for this rare opportunity:

"Impact Arena is a big arena too. And the pressure is not about how big the arena is. It's more about the fight that's going to happen," Anane told ONE Championship.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com on Sunday, March 23.

