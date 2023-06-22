Nabil Anane on who he watches the most in ONE Championship: “Their fights are very exciting”

Just like any Muay Thai artist, Nabil Anane religiously tunes in to ONE Championship events especially when some of his favorite fighters are on the card.

Though he’s been a spectator for the longest time, Anane will now be fighting under the promotion’s banner when he takes on Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a Muay Thai match at ONE Friday Fights 22 this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Anane said he has his favorite fighters in the promotion but two Muay Thai masters truly stand out.

The 19-year-old said he’s a fan of ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Anane said he’ll gladly drop everything just to watch Rodtang and Tawanchai’s bouts in the Circle.

“There are a lot of good fighters in ONE Championship -- Tawanchai, Rodtang -- and when they fight, their fights are very exciting," said Anane.

Rodtang and Tawanchai have firmly established their names in the promotion after capturing the world titles in their respective divisions.

Tawanchai, 24, is one of the fastest-rising stars of his generation and cemented his legacy when he took the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title from Petchmorakot Petchyindee in September 2022.

He’s since defended his world title this past February when he stopped Jamal Yusupov with a nasty leg kick in the opening round of their match at ONE Fight Night 7.

Rodtang, meanwhile, is a certified global superstar. The Thai megastar became the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion in August 2019 when he scored a unanimous decision win over Jonathan Haggerty.

‘The Iron Man’ has since defended the strap five times against Haggerty, Walter Goncalves, Petchdam Petchyindee, Joseph Lasiri, and most recently against Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver.

Anane will want to replicate his idol’s success in ONE Championship but he first has to go through Superlek, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

Superlek is already one of the best strikers of this generation with an incredible 133-29-4 record and multiple Lumpinee Boxing Stadium world titles before entering ONE Championship in 2019.

Poll : 0 votes