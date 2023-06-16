Rodtang vows to keep doing his best regardless of the outcome of his fights

As a champion fighter, Rodtang Jitmuangnon always goes for the win. But he said more important for him is giving his best every time he takes the Circle.

‘The Iron Man’ spoke about this in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post on the sidelines of last week’s ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

The 25-year-old ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion shared that it has always been primary for him to be the best fighter that he can be regardless of the outcome of his fights.

Rodtang said:

“As you can see in my performances. I get a knockout win or win every time but I'll just keep doing my best, no matter what.”

Watch the interview below:

Rodtang takes in the air at ONE Fight Night 11

Rodtang was present at ONE Fight Night 11, which took place at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9, to give his support to the event and watch fellow Thai fighters in action.

He, too, took part in the meet-and-greet for the event, where he proved to be a huge draw.

The Thai superstar was last in action at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5, which was ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

He successfully defended the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, with a second-round knockout (elbow to the head) of Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares in the landmark show, which was played to a sold-out crowd at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

It was also the U.S. debut for ‘The Iron Man,’ who was cheered by fans no end following his spectacular victory over Tabares.

Replays of ONE Fight Night 10 and 11 are available for free on Amazon Prime in North America.

