Rodtang is prepared to ‘fight anybody’ as he eyes third match of the year

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is ready to let all hell break loose when he steps on the ONE Championship stage next. The promotion's flyweight Muay Thai king is already craving to get back into the thick of the action, despite having a pretty busy start – competing twice – this year.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, the 25-year-old said:

“Anybody. I can fight anybody.”

Watch the full interview here:

He started the calendar year with a strong performance against Jiduo Yibu in a 136-pound catchweight kickboxing contest at ONE Fight Night 6 in January. That evening, the Thai striker dished out a striking clinic to take home a clear-cut unanimous decision.

Four months later, Rodtang defended his flyweight Muay Thai gold with a sensational knockout of Edgar Tabares at the organization's on-ground U.S. debut, ONE Fight Night 10, on Cinco de Mayo inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Though there isn't any confirmation on who he’d take on next, there’s every reason to believe that ‘The Iron Man’ could be attempting to write his name in the history books in search of a world title in kickboxing or a second divisional strap in Muay Thai.

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty are two possible contenders.

Meanwhile, the promotion’s latest star signing, Takeru Segawa, is another likely choice.

Whether he takes on either man remains to be seen. However, one thing is for sure, when Rodtang returns to the global stage he will impress the watching world with his unique blend of aggression and Muay Thai excellence.

Poll : 0 votes