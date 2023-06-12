Rodtang lets it all out after Superbon’s KO win

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon went balistic when his friend, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, won via head-kick KO this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 11.

The former world champ proved yet again that he might be the greatest kicker in the sport today by sending Tayfun Ozcan to the shadow realm with a swift kick to the face.

Rodtang, who is a sparring partner and close friend of Superbon, was seen jumping like a child the moment he saw his friend land the kick.

It didn't take long for it to register. The instant Superbon's foot connected to Ozcan's jaw, 'The Iron Man' knew the fight was over. That's how much he knows his fellow Thai fighter.

ONE Championship posted a video of Rodtang celebrating in the crowd:

"The power of friendship 🦵 💥 @rodtang_jimungnon @superbon_banchamek"

Fans subsequently went crazy over both the knockout and the power of the two world champion's undying friendship:

Comments on Superbon's video

@leoreddyy is calling for a rematch with Giorgio Petrosyan:

"The same kick he used against Petrosyan, absolutely lethal 🔥"

@cornermanuk was also calling for a rematch, but perhaps was calling for a rematch with the man who took the belt from Superbon, Chingiz Allazov:

"This head kick is calling for a rematch 🔥🔥"

@silenthyde points out one of the best things the sport can bring to one's life:

"Turns out the real championship are the friends you make along the way 😎"

Here are more comments:

Comments on Superbon's video

@ch3rry.visuals alludes to the power of having a friend like 'The Iron Man':

"Bro can do anything with the power of friendship🔥🔥"

@brunopereradeluna seconded it:

"Brotherhood our rule that canno’t bend. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌"

North American fans can rewatch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 bill via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

