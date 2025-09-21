Nadaka putting in the work in preparation for atomweight title fight against Numsurin: “I train every day not to lose to myself”

Nadaka fully understands that the opportunity to make history comes with its own unique pressures and responsibilities.For the 10-time Muay Thai World Champion, the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship represents the culmination of all the hard work he put in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’.The Japanese star will look to claim 26 pounds of gold on home soil when he dukes it out with Numsurin Chor Ketwina at ONE 173. This massive event takes place at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Nov. 16. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNadaka has built his reputation on meticulous attention to detail and unwavering discipline. The only non-Thai to capture three Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world titles has dedicated his entire life to the sport to become one of the best strikers in the world.Nadaka shared in a ONE Championship interview:&quot;Of course, knowing this is a title fight gives me extra motivation, but what I have to do doesn't change. I just need to prepare myself in the best condition possible. I train every day not to lose to myself and to build the best body I can.”The stakes couldn’t be any higher for Nadaka, and he won’t let this golden opportunity slip through his fingers.Nadaka impressed by Numsurin's riseNadaka was admittedly expecting to face his old rival Songchainoi Kiatsongrit for the inaugural 115-pound Muay Thai crown.But Numsurin put a wrench on those plans when he beat Songchainoi and took his spot.&quot;About my opponent, I actually saw him fighting in Lumpinee back in August. I think I've seen him victorious, of course, but he had a little bit of a struggle in the first round. I saw him, with a very strong mind and a strong fighting style,” Nadaka said during the ONE 173 Tokyo press conference.Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest news about ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.