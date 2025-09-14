“He’s a very smart fighter” - Nadaka will not underestimate Numsurin ahead of atomweight title clash at ONE 173

Japanese superstar Nadaka Yoshinari has never let his success cloud his judgement.The ten-time Muay Thai world champion will enter as the favorite in his showdown with Thailand’s Numsurin Chor Ketwina for the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE 173: Superbo vs Noiri.The historic title fight is part of the biggest combat sports event of the year taking place on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.Nadaka has been nothing short of sensational in the home of martial arts, living up to the hype as the only non-Thai to capture three Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world titles.Still, the 24-year-old striking ace knows better than to overlook his dangerous opponent, who has gone a pristine 6-0 at ONE Friday Fights.While speaking at the ONE 173 Tokyo press conference, Nadaka said:&quot;About my opponent, I actually saw him fighting in Lumpinee back in August. I think I've seen him victorious, of course, but he had a little bit of a struggle in the first round. I saw him, with a very strong mind and a strong fighting style,” Nadaka said during the ONE 173 Tokyo press conference.He continued:“I think he's a very smart fighter. So I think that kind of smartness and how he used his brain to get ahead of his opponent is very, one of the best strengths that he has.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNadaka has sights on making history at ONE 173Apart from fighting on home soil, the prospect of becoming the first-ever ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion deeply excites Nadaka.The former Rajadamnern Stadium and Lumpinee Stadium world champion said during the press conference:“I have a [chance] to become the first ever ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion. That’s very big for me. I’m very happy to fight against Numsurin. If I ever become the first champion at atomweight, I think I’ll actually make history. And I think all the people who love martial arts will be [talking] about me for the rest of my career and going forward.”Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest updates on this historic bout for the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai crown