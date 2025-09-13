“There’s no reason for me to lose” - Nadaka confident he can achieve victory against Numsurin at ONE 173

Ten-time Muay Thai World Champion Nadaka Yoshinari of Japan believes it's his destiny to become the first-ever ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion.He can turn that dream into reality at the historic ONE 173, where he’ll battle Thailand’s Numsurin Chor Ketwina for the inaugural belt on Nov. 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.Nadaka, who’s considered by many as the best non-Thai Muay Thai fighter in the world, enters this championship clash as the heavy favorite.The 31-year-old Japanese technician has been nothing short of spectacular and has proven the hype surrounding him is real since joining the world’s largest martial arts organization.The Eiwa Sports Gym representative starched his last three opponents, including a devastating TKO win over Hamada 'Black Panther' Azmani last month, to secure his world title opportunity.Speaking at the ONE 173 Tokyo press conference, Nadaka exuded supreme confidence, leaving no doubt about taking the crown in front of his hometown fans in November.&quot;There's no reason for me to lose. I have to win this, I have to be the champion, for sure. I have to be the ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion soon.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore joining ONE, Nadaka held both Lumpinee Stadium and Rajadamnern Stadium belts simultaneously.Now, he wants to add the ultimate prize to his collection, a ONE Championship world title.Nadaka says he's one victory away from legacy-defining momentNadaka's quest for 26 pounds of gold is within reach, and he won't let this opportunity slip through his fingers.While the Japanese star has the utmost respect for Numsurin's abilities, he will stop at nothing to achieve his lifelong goals.The 24-year-old striker said during the press conference:&quot;I definitely would love to win this championship, and I think everything I’ve done in my Muay Thai background led me to this moment.&quot;Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest updates on this epic clash for the inaugural atomweight Muay Thai crown.