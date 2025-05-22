"Nadaka will be a king at ONE" - Fans already expecting Nadaka Yoshinari to capture multiple world titles in ONE Championship

ONE Championship fans are always rooting for newcomers to make a splash, and they expect nothing short of greatness from Japanese Muay Thai superstar Nadaka Yoshinari.

The world's largest martial arts promotion recently revealed on social media that the highly sought-after 24-year-old had signed with the promotion following his sensational buzzer-beating knockout of Rak Erawan in his ONE debut at ONE 172 this past March.

In a separate Instagram post, the promotion shared ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong's excitement for Yoshinari's impending ONE journey.

Check out the graphic below:

Fans who were already familiar with the three-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai champion's handiwork spoke highly about his potential in the comments section, writing:

"Easy job for Nadaka, P4P top 2 or 3 for me in the world rn."

"Nadaka is a different level, higher to the rivals, speed, technique, passion, nadaka Will be a king at ONE."

"He already is the strongest in the world pfp number 1 right now."

"Your favorite fighters favorite fighter."

"He's unstoppable."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Nadaka Yoshinari explains why he committed to ONE Championship

Aside from pursuing 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold, Nadaka Yoshinari has another goal motivating him: proving that his unique Muay Thai style will stand tall against the best strikers the promotion has to offer.

The Eiwa Sports Gym affiliate said in a recent press release from ONE:

"I have decided to join ONE Championship as my next challenge in combat sports. I am determined to prove that the beautiful and technical Muay Thai style I've developed alongside Mr. Nakagawa, the dedicated coaches at Eiwa Sports Gym, my fellow teammates, and my respected seniors can truly excel at the highest level of global competition."

