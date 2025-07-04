"Nah man this ain’t it," "Pathetic" - Fans question Dustin Poirier's "steroid" plans after UFC retirement

Dustin Poirier says he’s ready to walk away from fighting, but a lighthearted moment during a recent interview with Megan Olivi has stirred a wave of fan backlash.

With UFC 318 marking the final chapter of his career, Poirier told Olivi he plans to soak in every moment completely. However, when asked about life after weight cuts, he joked about getting on steroids once drug testing agencies stop knocking on his door.

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

The moment was seemingly meant to be funny, but clips from the interview quickly made the rounds online. Several fans took to X and wrote:

"So he already knows the steroid game… how though?"

"Don’t do it, Dustin. Protect your mind and mental health for the future."

"Nah man, this ain’t it."

"While I understand this trend, I wish everyone truly understood that Steroids and TRT offer short-term gain for long-term pain. There are no shortcuts in life. Everything has a price."

"TRT sure, but you don’t need gear to get jacked."

"So he wants to ruin his life and ruin his health."

"For what? Patheic!"

Fans react to Dustin Poirier's recent comments on steroids. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

During the interview, Poirier looked back on career-defining wins, including his revenge over Conor McGregor in Abu Dhabi, and acknowledged how the sport changed his life both personally and professionally. Poirier will make the octagon walk one last time when he takes on Max Holloway at UFC 318.

Dustin Poirier reflects on his first fight against Max Holloway

Dustin Poirier sees his third fight with Max Holloway as a full-circle moment. Their first meeting came over a decade ago when both were still relatively new names in the sport.

Holloway stepped in on short notice for his UFC debut, and Poirier quickly adjusted from preparing for grapplers to facing a sharp young striker. He won that fight by submission.

Now, years later, they meet again at UFC 318. Older, seasoned, and with legacies built, Poirier called Holloway the right opponent for his last fight.

Speaking about his first fight with the former UFC featherweight champion in the aformentioned interview with Megan Olivi, Poirier said:

"I was his first fight in the UFC. He took the fight on short notice. I was supposed to fight Ricardo Lamas, then I was going to fight Rani Yahya. Both guys got hurt somehow, and Max filled in... He [was] super young. This was, I think 12 [or] 13 years ago, but I didn’t know a whole lot about him. I couldn’t find footage. He only had a few pro fights, but obviously, for the right reason, they brought him in. He’s a legend."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (10:55):

